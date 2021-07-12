Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,794,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $90.78. 277,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,664,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

