WOWswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $70,380.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.74 or 0.00017031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00161856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,644.72 or 0.99848448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00966329 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

