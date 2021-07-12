Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $560.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 559.40 ($7.31), with a volume of 40932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.85. The company has a market capitalization of £112.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.