X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XFOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock valued at $182,602 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

