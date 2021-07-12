xBTC Price Down 8.1% This Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, xBTC has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $749,939.07 and $33.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,307,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,320 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

