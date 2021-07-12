XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.35. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. Equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

