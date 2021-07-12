YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of YETI worth $46,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in YETI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,005,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $91.65 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $95.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

