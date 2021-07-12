Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $3,687,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 626.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 506,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,458. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

