Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $172.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.45 million and the highest is $172.82 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $689.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.48 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 615,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,047. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

