Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cricut.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 121,640 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,141,842.00. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 894,793 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $29,644,492.09. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,230,907 shares of company stock valued at $40,990,516.

CRCT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.16. 22,249 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

