Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.85. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock worth $11,517,334. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

