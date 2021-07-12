Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $100.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.74 million and the highest is $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

