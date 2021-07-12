Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce sales of $59.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

