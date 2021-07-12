Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $18.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 891.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,648,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.