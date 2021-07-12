Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

