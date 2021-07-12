Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $4.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.25. 484,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,917. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.