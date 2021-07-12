Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.56. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $189.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

