Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.