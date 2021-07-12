Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Incyte reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

NYSE INCY traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 991,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.