Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 646,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,237. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

