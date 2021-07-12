Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $56,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $75.23. 6,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

