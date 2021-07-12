Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

