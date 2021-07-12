Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $52.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.