Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $6.13. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.46. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $125.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

