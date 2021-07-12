Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

EXPD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. 1,186,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,001. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $129.26.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

