Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $363.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NTNX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 1,147,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,425. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.