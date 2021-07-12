Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $887.23 million. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,495.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,750. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.99, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,290.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.