Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $134.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $925.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.