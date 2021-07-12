Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $688.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.14 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

