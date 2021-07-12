Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 26,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,373. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

