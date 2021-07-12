Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

