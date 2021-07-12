Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.