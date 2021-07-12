Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vitru.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Vitru stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

