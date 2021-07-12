Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Hold

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.71. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $316.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.28.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.