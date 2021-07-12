Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Hold

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

