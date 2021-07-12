Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 1,724,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

