Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.