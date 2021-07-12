Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

