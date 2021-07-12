Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Hold

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUFN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.56 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

