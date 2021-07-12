Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.56 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.