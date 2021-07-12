Zacks Investment Research Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.28.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,291 shares of company stock worth $42,443,044. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

