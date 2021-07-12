Zacks Investment Research Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $587.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

