Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KAMN opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.