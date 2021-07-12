Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to “Buy”

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 24,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,414. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

