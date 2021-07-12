Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BLDR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

