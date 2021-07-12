Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

TTGPF opened at $3.65 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.