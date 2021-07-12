ZB Token Market Capitalization Tops $135.41 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $135.41 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.00894223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.