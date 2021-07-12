Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sells 23,023 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 23,023 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.80, for a total value of $11,299,688.40.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total value of $5,081,500.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.10. 205,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

