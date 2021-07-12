Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $918,759.33 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00537693 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00172067 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.