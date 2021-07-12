ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CMO Qasim Saifee Sells 14,954 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CMO Qasim Saifee sold 14,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $314,034.00.

Shares of ZIP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. 409,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

