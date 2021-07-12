ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CMO Qasim Saifee Sells 14,954 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CMO Qasim Saifee sold 14,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $314,034.00.
Shares of ZIP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. 409,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $26.71.
About ZipRecruiter
